2023 Presidency: Tinubu will lose, I have no doubt — Dele Momodu

“The reason they’re doing it (attacking Atiku), they can see; next month is the election and Tinubu is…

Chief Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign has said the defeat of the APC flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu in the February 25 poll is imminent.

Momodu, in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, described the former Lagos governor as someone who is surrounded by negativity adding that he is not aware that Tinubu has ever been investigated in Nigeria with all the horrendous things and stories about him.

“The reason they’re doing it (attacking Atiku), they can see; next month is the election and Tinubu is going to lose the election.

“So, they have to grab at every straw, at everything they can get to attack Atiku Abubakar but trust me, the man has become a porcupine.

“When people have beaten you and beaten you over time, you turn into a porcupine and nothing can touch you again,” he said.

ALSO READ: Nobody has ever suceeded in buying Nigeria with money, northerners not stupid —Dele Momodu, Atiku’s campaign spokesman

When probed further if he was sure Tinubu would lose the next month’s election, the Atiku’s right man emphatically replied; “Yes. I have no doubt”.

Tribune Online understands Tinubu is in the presidential race alongside three other leading candidates; PDP’s Abubakar Atiku, Peter Obi of Labour Party and NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso.