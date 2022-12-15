Surveyors urged to diversify into other professions, investments

Surveyors have been advised to diversify into other professions to increase their investments.

This call was made at the 2022 Annual Luncheon and Awards of the Oyo State branch of the National Institution of Surveyors (NIS).

Addressing the members of the institution on the theme of the event, “Practical Investments: The Professional Perspective”, the guest speaker, Dr Muyiwa Bamgbose, who is the Chief Strategic Officer, Educational Advancement Centre spoke on the need for surveyors to seek necessary information and diversify into other businesses to sustain their living and investments.

He said: “People should be open-minded in whatever they are doing, and should be looking for other streams of income by not cheating the system, and the people, but by doing things that will add value to life generally. that people will appreciate. And people will be willing to give them what we call revenue for value added.

“The fact that you are a surveyor doesn’t mean you cannot go into things like education, fashion, feeding ICT, and other opportunities people can go into.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In his words, the Oyo State Chairman of the National Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Alhaji Waheed Lamidi, described the choice of the theme for this year’s event as an important one for his members.

“The purpose of this event is to inform our members on the need to diversify their investments and not remain in one business forever.”





The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Abioye Adesina, a town planner described the Land Use Act as a burden in solving the housing crisis in Nigeria.

He said, “we have the shortage in housing as a result of low participation of government in that industry, not until the government came on board and sought for public participation. And that is why you see some of these estate developers and those estate developers have been able to ameliorate some of these housing challenges. Be that as it may, the land use Act still remains a burden on the housing sector in Nigeria.”

The Royal Father of the Day, the Onipetu of Ijeru kingdom, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, who bemoaned the inputs of Nigerians in the fall of naira against foreign currency, also advised that surveyors and members of the public to engage into other legal business that will boost the economy rather than participating in “currency business which is disastrous to the economy.”

Highlight of the event was the conferment of awards to some surveyors and representatives of the institution across the country, Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria in Oyo State (APPSN), Surveyors’ wives association (SWAN), private firms and partners among others.

The event had in attendance the Surveyor-General of Oyo State, Surv. A.S. Alaba, Chairman, body of fellows, Surv A.A. Adeleke, members of the National Institution of Surveyors (NIS), government officials and members of the public.