14 gubernatorial candidates, others sign peace agreement in Kaduna

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Kaduna Peace Commission, Dr Saleh Momale, has said 14 gubernatorial candidates, 18 political parties including candidates seeking elective offices at the National and House of Assemblies signed a peace agreement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the signing of the peace accord, Momole said he was optimistic that the 2023 elections will hold in the state, saying the actors and the stakeholders are very enthusiastic about holding peaceful elections.

To achieve this, he said the commission held numerous meetings, seminars, training and dialogue with different stakeholders.

“Today, 14 gubernatorial candidates and 18 political parties are attending the signing of the peace accord including those seeking for positions at the National Assembly,” Momale said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the commission, Most Reverend Josiah ldowu-Fearon, who spoke on the imperatives of “Peaceful Elections in Entrenching Democracy in Nigeria” said democracy only thrives in an atmosphere of peace and social tranquility.

He stressed that political parties, candidates, supporters and citizens can only exercise their free choice and franchise when law and order prevail.

“Let’s collectively embrace the best democratic values, respect the dignity of the human person, eschew provocation and hate speech and campaigning along ethnic and religious lines,” he said.





He said sustainable democracy and the deepening of citizens’ participation is best achieved if we collectively agree to be peaceful and commit to peaceful processes.