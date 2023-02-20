Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén – Abuja

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Office, Balogun, Akin Osuntokun, has said the only constitutional means available to checkmate President Muhammadu Buhari, where and if he disobeys the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria was for the National assembly to initiate an impeachment process.

He said this was the only punitive measure available by the constitution, which is the grand norm of the nation and the process could be initiated by any Nigerian.

Osuntokun said it was far better to initiate such a process than to employ treasonable tactics, an act of undermining the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as was done by the directive of the Kaduna State Governor to its state citizens.

He argued that if all the other states of the federation followed suit and directed their respective states to be disobedient to the Central government would that not have created anarchy and a total breakdown of law and order?

Osuntokun said the approach by the Kaduna State government was wrong.

“If you have a president who violated the Constitution, what you do is initiate impeachment proceedings at the National Assembly, not embark on internal insurrection and rebellion.

“We urge the Nigerian public to shine their eyes very well and not allowed themselves to be used as cannon folders by duplicitous politicians lest they become unwitting victims of sham populism and rank opportunism.”

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council said the track record of the Kaduna State Governor does not fit his posture as an ardent supporter of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the governor should stop posturing as a true supporter of Tinubu when in actual fact he stands with another presidential candidate for the February 25 general election.

“The Open secret, for somebody who is an open promoter of Tinubu, is that he has another candidate different from Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Asked to elucidate on this Osuntokun said, “the open secret is that El Rufai’s implacable affectation of Tinubu fanatic is a false trail.





“I leave it to your imagination who his real candidate is.”

Osuntokun had argued that El-Rufai’s identification with the perpetrators of the various heinous crimes in Kaduna State points to his exact leaning in terms of the presidency.

In an address entitled the “Audacity of Duplicity” Osuntokun argued that “At the height of the devastation of Southern Kaduna by militia, his arbitration was that “tell them that there is a new governor who is Fulani like them and has no problem paying compensation for lives lost”.

“Of late the Nigerian public has been rendered stupefied at theatre of the absurd in the tragic drama of supremacist struggle within the APC,” Osuntokun stated.

