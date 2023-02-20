Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

The Police Service Commission, PSC on Monday replaced the nomination of one of its Commissioners Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, representing women’s interests and the North West in the Commission as the Coordinator of the Election Monitors in the North-West.

Consequently, it directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police Bawa Lawal rtd who is from the same geopolitical Zone as Commissioner Najatu to take over the coordination of the monitoring of Police Conduct in the zone.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr Ikechikwu Ani.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to a Press Statement by the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council on the appointment of Hon Commissioner Najatu Mohammed, Representing Women’s Interest and the North West in the Commission as one of the Coordinators for the monitoring of Police conduct in the February 25th Presidential election which the Council accused of partisanship.

“The Statement signed by Festus Keyamo, SAN, Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokes person Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, rejected the appointment of Commissioner Najatu as Coordinator for the exercise.

“The Campaign Council Spokesperson stated in the Press Statement that the appointment is not only “callous, it is insensitive, openly confrontational and consequently unacceptable by the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“The Commission wishes to state with all sense of responsibility that its Commissioners representing different geopolitical zones have always supervised assignments of the Commission in the geopolitical zones they represent. It was the same with the present national assignment.

“The Commission has however decided to mandate Assistant Inspector General of Police Bawa Lawal rtd who is from the same geopolitical Zone as Commissioner Najatu to take over the coordination of the monitoring of Police Conduct in the zone.

“The Commission will always be sensitive to the wishes of Nigerians and will continue to contribute its quota to the sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

“The Commission wishes to restate it’s commitment to a free and fair 2023 elections where the Police as the lead Agency in internal security which includes election policing will discharge it’s duties according to the dictates of the law.”

