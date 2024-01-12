A multi-million naira Divisional Police Headquarters constructed by sons and daughters of Oba-Ile Community in Olorunda-North Local Council Development Area, Osun State, to reduce the spate of criminal activities in the area, was commissioned on Thursday by the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

The commissioning of the project, which turned the entire community into a carnival ground, saw the monarch of the town, Oba (Dr) Adekunle Asamu-Oyeyemi Tewogbade 1, affirming his commitment to supporting and promoting the activities of the police station and forming a strong relationship with the Force to rid the area of crimes.

Speaking at the program held at Oba Adebisi Olayinka Way, Ori Eeru in the domain, the royal father remarked, “To us, it is a significant event and an aspiration in development. More than that, it harmonizes our relationship with the police. This position we have attained with the police, we will jealously keep it, nurture it, and promote it to a higher level.”

“We are forming a firm relationship with the police. Two acres of land were given to the Nigerian Police Force for the building of the police station. We will support and nurture the facility to fulfill its purpose in the community.”

He added, “We need help for the facility to mature; we want it to be a viable division in terms of capacity and effective community policing.”

“The Nigeria Police should provide adequate support and funds to the divisional headquarters, adequately staff the station, and cater for their welfare, as some transferred here might not find this environment comfortable.”

He, however, appreciated the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Bzigu Dali Kwazhi, who commissioned the project on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, maintaining that his name “is already written in our hearts and our community.”

“I thank the chiefs and people for their support. We have been focused to have brought it to this level. We will continue to do our best to support the division,” he said.

In his own speech after the commissioning, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kwazhi, urged the youths to shun any criminal acts that could bring disrepute to their respective families.

The police boss stressed, “Protect your future. When you see something, say something. The police cannot do it alone. It is our collective responsibility to maintain peace and security.”

He, however, promised to maintain peace and order in the state, assuring that the community’s requests will be attended to accordingly.

His words, “The current Inspector General of Police emphasized bringing a human face into the police force, working assiduously with other stakeholders. One of his visions is to bring policing to the door of the community, and this is what we are witnessing today.”

“It is a dream come true of the vision of the IGP, and I am honored to have been the first person to commission this on behalf of the Inspector General. I call on the community to continue to give support to the police.”

“The duty of crime prevention lies on our shoulders, community, and the police. That is why it is called community policing. We cannot do without the community. His Royal Majesty here has demonstrated today his love for the Nigeria Police and keyed into the vision of the Nigeria Police, bringing this community policing to the door of the people.”

However, in a separate interview, the Divisional Police Officer, Salman Abdullahi, implored the people of Oba-Ile and its environs “to take the fullest advantage of the police station now at their doorstep by reporting all nefarious activities of criminals for peace to reign in the society.”

Also, the Caretaker Chairman of Olorunda-North LCDA, Samuel Adeyemo, pledged the support of the local government to ensure that the facility is equipped and maintained.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE