Having scaled through all electoral and judicial processes to affirm his reelection victory as the Governor of Bauchi State, citizens of the state, irrespective of political party and ethnic differences have been urged to support the government of Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and his Deputy, Rt Hon Auwal Jatau to succeed.

The call was made by a political pressure group under the auspices of the Kaura Ambassadors Network (KAN) while congratulating the Governor over his resounding victory at the Supreme Court last week Friday.

The group urged the Governor to prioritise youth development through skills acquisition and multifaceted intervention programmes among others in order to curb criminality and social vices in the state.

KAN Director General, Barrister Muslim Maigari made the call at a dinner organised to celebrate the victory of the Governor at the Supreme Court, held on Thursday in Bauchi.

The Dinner was attended by the 20 local government area Coordinators of the Kaura Ambassadors Network and other dignitaries, to pray for him to succeed in his second term as Governor.

The Director-General urged the Bala Mohammed-led PDP administration to partner with private sector leaders in order to catalyse his economic plans for the state.

According to him, “There is an urgent need to alter the economic space in order to create more jobs and to support the rapid growth of cottage industries. The state is blessed with an abundant youth workforce who are desperately seeking opportunities to contribute to the state’s development.

“Thus far, our Network is satisfied with the paradigm shift in the state development stride led by Governor Bala Mohammed.

“And the way to sustain this legacy is for the governor to appoint more youth into key positions of government. That way the culture of patriotism and positive leadership is embedded in the system.

“There is no price for youth development, women empowerment, security and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic groups in the state.”

He then stressed his confidence in the leadership of Bala Mohammed in the art of governance, saying that he would do more than what he did in his first term.

According to him, the state has witnessed speedy development, especially in the areas of peace, security, education, healthcare, empowerment and agricultural sectors.

“We want to assure the citizens that they would witness another four years of infrastructural development, security and peaceful co-existence under the leadership of Bala Mohammed,” Muslim Maigari said

He, however, said that the Network congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed and his deputy, Auwal Jatau over their victory at the Supreme Court because it was a well-deserved victory.

Maigari also said that the victory at the Supreme Court was a confirmation of the perfect will of God and the choice of the citizens of the state who in spite of intimidation and harassment, voted massively for him.

