Support for Atiku: Dogara replies Wike

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has replied the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is leading the G5 governors’ group in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the former’s support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter account, @Yakubdogara, the former speaker who responded to statements credited to Nyesom Wike about his endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, reminded Governor Wike of their discussions and the agreement they both had, which he said he won’t reveal to the public because he is not a betrayer.

He went further and berated Nyesom Wike for being “self-centred and shallow-minded” by insisting that only his positions should be respected and followed.

According to him, “To my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike; if there is anything you are suffering from, I never thought amnesia would be one of them. Why would you think no one, except you, is entitled to a certain set of principles he/she cannot compromise?”

He added that “It’s such a pity if you cannot remember what our discussion and agreement was all about. Why should only your own position be respected and followed?”

Yakubu Dogara also wrote “I would never betray a friend and a brother that is why I won’t respond to your tirade on live TV. ”

He concluded by saying, “The details of our conversation is sealed up with me. But if you feel it’s okay to throw it to the public kindly give me a written consent to divulge it so that the public can judge who is saying the truth. Thank God there was a witness.”

