May 29 handover date sacrosanct, Buhari insists

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday insisted that the May 29, 2023 handover date to a new administration cannot be changed.

He reiterated his commitment to handing over leadership to an elected president during a brief remark to Mr. Shakib Ben Musa, the Minister of National Education, Pre-School and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco who visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja with a message from King Mohammed, VI of Morocco.

The president noted that his term in office will end on that day in line with constitution, insisting that his term of office will end with the inauguration of a new president in May next year.

He, however, said that he will study the message sent by the Moroccan King and respond accordingly, giving assurances at the same time that he will continue to cherish and strengthen the very warm and cordial relations between the two countries.

Accompanied by Mr. Moha Ou Ali Tagma, the resident representative of the Kingdom in Nigeria, the Special Envoy reiterated to the president the friendship and solidarity of the king, the government and people of Morocco with Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONDAY LINES: The Politics Of Osun State

OLAGUNJU, let me know when you want to sell your car because I know you will need money very soon.” I got that text message the day I left government suddenly in November 2010. The sender hid his identity…

The Buhari, Governors’ War

FOR three consecutive days last week, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari issued ringing rebuke of state governors on multiple fronts, employing both the subtle and the frontal…

Townhall Meeting: Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso Decry Rising Poverty, Insecurity

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

Rigged Prosperity: How 133 Million Nigerians Languish In Poverty — Experts

NIGERIA is a wealthy nation endowed with some of the best natural resources that can be found anywhere in the world, but four out of every 10 Nigerian live below a dollar per day due to mismanagement of government revenues…





Independent Marketers Vow To Shut Fuel Stations

PETROLEUM products marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have threatened to shut down fuel stations this week if the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)…