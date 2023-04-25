A university lecturer and public affairs analyst, Dr Gbadebo Akindele has advised the government at all levels to dedicate more funds to the advancement of cutting-edge research in the interest of the society.

Akindele, who recently bagged a doctorate degree in business administration at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, noted that important research is capital intensive and that the government must be ready to invest in this aspect for the advancement of the nation’s education sector.

He explained that for the country and the state to survive its numerous challenges ranging from security and the economy, scholars should be empowered to carry out academic research towards finding practical solutions to the problems.

The analyst also advocated the introduction of laws that would mandate organisations to release relevant data to academic researchers to enhance accurate and credible research work.

He said, “I think the federal government and the state government should sponsor some of this research because it involves a lot of money. Carrying and searching for data alone is expensive.

“Government should be able to tell some of these top-notch companies to help Researchers with their data. Majority of the companies try to keep away their records because they believe one is going to expose them to their competitors.

“Government should be able to create a law that will mandate release of data/information from Companies to Researchers. It will be able to guide them and even help Government in their decision making.”

He analysed the significance of his research topic titled, ‘ Celebrity endorsement, consumer purchase intention and product market performance of Brewery firms in Lagos, Nigeria ‘ Akindele said it would help the companies to engage right celebrities to market their products.

According to him, it would create trustworthiness in the products and enable the consumers to make the right decisions.

“My research topic will help humanity; It will guide towards decision making for these top-notch companies, government and the policy makers. It will help the consumer to be able to do the right Celebrity for the products.

“If some of these celebrities are not trustworthy, it will backfire on that particular product because the product they serve as ambassador to, will go down drastically and the market share,” he said.





