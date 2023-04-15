Three persons allegedly fear dead in Wudil town during a supplementary election, when some political thugs invaded a polling unit in the area on Saturday.

It was also stated that during the alleged attack by the political thugs, resident of the area restricted the attack, and this also led to the setting ablaze of no fewer than three houses.

A source who disclosed this added that the incident occurred at Wudil local government area of about 50 kilometers from the state capital

Our source hinted that the political thugs stormed the area, with hope of disrupting the supplementary election, but were prevented by the residents.

According to the source, in the process of carrying out their dastardly act led to confrontation between the political thugs and the residents of the area and this led to the loss of lives and burning down of about three houses