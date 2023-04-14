The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kaduna State has distributed electoral materials to four local government areas of the state where supplementary elections for the state House of Assembly is expected to take place.

The distribution of the sensitive and non sensitive materials to the local government areas took place on Friday, under the supervision of the Administrative Secretary of the commission, Malam Auwal Mashi .

Speaking at the event, Mashi explained that the affected LGAs included Kudan, Sanga, Giwa West and Chawai/Kauru.

He disclosed that the rerun will take place in 18 affected polling units and 11 registration areas of the affected LGAs.

To this end,he appealed to the electorates in the affected polling units and registration areas where the rerun will take place to remain calm and peaceful, while they observe and exercise their franchise.