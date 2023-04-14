Nigerian ace videographer TG Omori has appreciated the Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi following the divorce trend from his wife.

He made this known in a Twitter post on Friday, where he declared similar action to that of the footballer.

In viral reports, Tribune Online recalled that the footballer’s wife filed for divorce and wanted more than half of the Moroccan footballer’s property and fortune. Being the highest-paid player in Ligue 1, the ex-wife was expected to hit the jackpot.

But when they arrived in court, they realised that Achraf Hakimi had no property and that the bank had none because he had put his entire fortune in his mother’s name a long time ago.

Harkimi is one of the highest-paid players in the PSG squad, receiving € 1 million a month.