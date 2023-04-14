The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates, who had registered for the 2023 optional Mock-UTME but could not sit the examination, which was held on Thursday, 30th March, 2023, on account of technical challenges, to print their Notification Slips from Friday, 14th April, 2023 for the rescheduled mock examination coming up on Tuesday,18th April, 2023.

The Board said candidates, who took the earlier Mock-UTME on Thursday, 30th March, 2023, and whose results have been released, are not eligible for the rescheduled mock examination.

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol( AD/PAP), Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read in part: “In essence, the rescheduled Mock-UTME is only for candidates, who indicated interest, at the point of registration, to sit the mock examination but who were not successful during the Thursday, 30th March, 2023, exercise on account of technical challenges.

“All candidates for the rescheduled Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng and click on “SUPPLEMENTARY MOCK UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.

“The rescheduled (supplementary) Mock-UTME Notification Slip would contain the Candidates’ Registration Number, Venue, Date, and Time of the Examination to enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification.

“The Board enjoins candidates to note that the commencement time for the rescheduled examination as contained in their Notification Slips, is sacrosanct. In addition, the Board also restates its zero tolerance for examination malpractice and urges candidates to refrain from any ignoble act or conduct during the rescheduled examination.

“In the same vein, candidates are advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.

“They are also warned to desist from the application of “laale” (henna) to do fancied drawings and paintings on their hands to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers which could impede biometric verification.

“Similarly, the Board wishes to use this opportunity to inform the general public that the 2023 UTME will hold between Tuesday, 25th April and Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023”.