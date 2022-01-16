‘Superstar’ exposes realities attached to fame in entertainment industry

The Movie ‘Superstar’ has exposed the realities attached to fame especially in the entertainment industry in the country.

In the Inkblot Production’s latest movie, which premiered in cinemas across Nigeria recently, Nancy Isime played the lead role.

Nancy’s acting was as good as she starred in the drama directed by ‘Elevator Baby’ director, Akhigbe Ilozobhie (Akay Mason) and also stars Timini Egbuson, Ufuoma McDermott, Eku Edewor, among others.

The story revolves around Nancy’s character, Queen – whose parents wanted her to study Law at the university but had passion for acting and decided to study Theatre Arts instead. She moved to Lagos after school and lived the life of a struggling artiste until she eventually made it big in Nollywood.

‘Superstar’ features the usual cliche associated with Nollywood stories. For example, in one scene Queen lost her job, got sexually assaulted by a movie producer and found her boyfriend cheating with her best friend, and in the next scene she won twenty million naira and has become a superstar. Real life doesn’t work that way, there is no such thing as divine justice in the real world!

And then there is the cliche with the Nigerian police, a video of Queen where she accidentally hit and killed a man four years earlier was leaked on the internet by her bitter ex-boyfriend and then she was picked up 15 minutes after the leak and taken to prison. The Nigerian police is not as professional as we would like them to be, but in a make believe movie you don’t have to show men in oversized black uniforms arresting someone without proper investigation or even solid proof besides a video on the internet.

‘Superstar’ can also be a feminist’s nightmare. In one scene Queen’s scumbag boyfriend seizes her phone to stop her from chatting with other people online while at the same time he was chatting with other girls; it’s like the most antifeminist scene ever. Queen did eventually gave him a good beating when he crossed the line and got physical with her, thumbs up.