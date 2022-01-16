This year, new music prophecies will come alive —Mac P

After releasing a number of singles in 2021 including Shine, Kamalita among others, budding music artiste, Oghenekome Prosper, otherwise known as Mac P said he is ready to unleash his new EP on the music industry and wants his fans to have the best moment with it. In this interview, he speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about his music plans this year.

You seem to be upbeat about your music career this year, tell us what is fuelling your desire at the moment?

I will simply say passion is the drive for me because I believe that this is my year of fulfilling prophecies. As I told some of my friends recently that it is a year of fulfillment when big things would be achieved. Music is the best way of expressing myself and I can’t compare my love for music anything else.

You have released a couple of songs before this year but they seem not to have pushed you to where you really want to be, what do you think has been missing?

Wherever I was or I am now is probably not where I really want to be but I am happy that I have made breakthroughs with my songs in some regions. I think I need to put in more efforts, make great songs because there’s room for improvement. I want to work with better promotion channels so as to conquer more regions. Basically I’ll work with a better distribution and promotion team and put in more funds.

The music industry keeps getting filled with talents and acts on a daily basis. This has forced many to be on their toes, are you under any pressure to deliver great tunes to your fans?

My fans have always appreciated my craft, but I believe I can do better and give them better sounds than the previous ones. The only competition I see around here is myself; I wake up every day with the feeling to be better than who I was yesterday. My sound is unique, I just do my thing and I am not under pressure to deliver great tunes because all my sounds are unique and great.

How much influence does your background have on your choice of music and genre?

I did not have a very rosy upbringing, but I have always told myself that my background is not a reason for my back to remain on the ground. Great men are made. I grew up in a place where no one cares, no single support from anyone, so you have to be strong. If you were raised in Delta State, you just have to be tough. The major influence would be the reality I talk about in my music, so people can easily relate with my music

So why did you choose music? What was the attraction in the first place?

Music to me means a lot; it is freedom and universal phenomenon. Music is more like water that could take any shape off the container that holds it. What I mean in effect is that you can use music in any form depending on who you want to communicate with. In the days of oppression, music was employed to make peace between nations and so on. My happiest moments are in the studio and on stage. Why have I chosen music is the fact that I found myself in a situation I don’t remember discussing with anybody before landing here.

Tell us about your comeback EP and how much work has been done?

It will be the most talked about EP when it drops. I am currently working with producers nationwide. I want the best of the best and I’m not in a hurry because whatever is worth doing should be done well. I have done collaboration with a few artistes but I intend working with more creative artistes.

What is your take on international collaborations?

The importance of international collaborations cannot be over emphasized. The idea is to take your music worldwide and that’s a way of increasing your fan base and selling your sound across the globe.

Is there any big artiste in Nigeria you are dreaming to work with?

I’ll love to work with all A-List artistes if possible. I love to collaborate and share ideas. The types of musicians I’ll enjoy working with are the creative and innovative ones. As long as you motivate me we are good.