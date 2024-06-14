The Sultan of Sokoto and Co-President of World Religions for Peace Headquarters, headquartered in New York, United States (US), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has felicitated Muslims from all over the world who are gathered currently in Minna in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, preparatory for Arafat, the main core of Hajj rites, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, wishing them an exercise acceptable and worthy of reward from Allah.

The Sultan said this in a statement by his media team, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, even as he urged the affected pilgrims in the Holy Land to pray for good and God-fearing leaders to lead the affairs of their respective nations around the globe, including the African continent and Nigeria, “so that the creatures of Allah under their care will live secured lives devoid of hunger and hardship.”

“Sultan of Sokoto and Co-President of World Religions for Peace Headquarters, New York, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, has sent his word of felicitation to Muslims from all over the world, who are gathered in Minna in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from this Friday, June 14, 2024, equivalent to Dhul-Hijjah 8, 1445 AH, preparatory for Arafat, the main core of Hajj rites, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, equivalent to Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH.

“The Sultan, while wishing them a Hajj Mabrur, which is an exercise acceptable and worthy of reward from Allah, urges the over a million Muslim pilgrims to use their period on and around Mount Arafat on Saturday to pray for the peace of the world,” he said.

The foremost monarch, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), equally congratulated both the pilgrims and Muslims who were not performing the Hajj but celebrating Eid-el-Adha and prayed that all nations of the world would be free from the evils of terrorism, barbarism, and various diseases that were inimical to the progress and development of the global environment.

He particularly prayed for the peace of Palestine and Nigeria, expressing confidence that Nigeria, the continent of Africa, and the world, in general, would be better and great again if everyone could “shun evils, fear Allah, and do what is right all the time.”

The Sultan, who also occupies positions of Co-Chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), and the National Traditional Rulers Council (NTRCN), however, places emphasis on Nigeria’s peace, stability, development, and progress, urging both pilgrims and Sallah celebrants to engage in special prayers for leaders at all levels in the country.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE