Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State released 23 convicted inmates of the custodial centres in the state on Friday to enjoy the Eid-Kabir (Adha) festival at their various homes.

The governor, who visited all the custodial centres in the state ahead of the Ileya festival to extend his hands of love to the inmates, said that the gesture was to show the inmates that he is concerned about their welfare.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the state command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adegbulugbe Olumide, the governor also reviewed cases of 18 inmates serving life jail terms.

Related Posts No Content Available

1. 10 lifers were commuted to 21 years imprisonment.

2. 6 lifers commuted to 10 years imprisonment

3. 2 lifers commuted to two years imprisonment.

4. A female inmate serving seven years of imprisonment was reviewed for six months of imprisonment.

“Furthermore, the governor paid their transport fares to their various destinations.

“The reduction and the release were based on the health status of the inmates and the belief that the inmates had turned for the better.

“During the release, the Controller of Corrections in the State, Mr. Danmairomu Shuaib Ayodeji, used the avenue to appreciate the governor for the good gesture.

He advised the inmates to be worthy ambassadors of their various homes so as not to go back to crime.

“In conclusion, he applauded the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, FICMC, MFR, mni, for giving him the enabling environment to operate.

He also applauded the state Ministry of Justice for a job well done, since such exercise will reduce congestion in our various custodial centres.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE