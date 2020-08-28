Sultan a cerebral, dynamic leader — MURIC

THE Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has been described as a cerebral, dynamic and detribalised leader who accommodates all irrespective of ethnicity or creed

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) gave this description on Wednesday in a statement signed by the director of the organisation, Professor Ishaq Akintola on Wednesday to felicitate Sultan Abubakar who clocked 64 on Monday, 24 August, 2020.

The statement reads in part: “Sultan Abubakar is a cerebral, dynamic, uncommon and totally detribalised leader. He accommodates all regardless of ethnicity or creed. He thinks more of the whole country than of Sokoto Sultanate.

“Instead of leading a sedentary existence or exhibiting armchair leadership, the Sultan has been highly mobile. From Enugu to Nguru, from Osogbo to Kaura-Namoda, the Sultan has left his footprint in the Nigerian architectural discourse. Consequently, he has enjoyed nationwide love and confidence among all.

“More fascinating is the manner he has closed the gap between the adherents of Christianity and Islam. His level of religious tolerance is nulli secundus. His coolheadedness in the face of provocation is legendary. Sultan Abubakar’s sense of humour is numero uno. He can collect candy from a hungry lion. Yet behind the calm façade is a tactician and a fearless strategist primus inter pareil.

“Nigerian Muslims have gained a lot from his leadership and the religion of Islam has made tremendous progress under him.”

Perhaps his greatest gift is his ability to mobilise stakeholders at different levels and locations for various developmental purposes. Sultan Abubakar is an achiever, a quintessential leader, an embodiment of visionary mentorship and a personification of nationalistic propensity. “

“We therefore charge Nigerian Muslims to remain loyal to the central leadership and to shun all irredentist elements and ethnic jingoists with their misleading ideology of North-South dichotomy.

“There is no difference between a Northern and a Southern Muslim. The Glorious Qur’an says, ‘Verily indeed this brotherhood of yours is a single brotherhood and I am your Lord. Therefore, worship Me’ (Qur’an 21:92).

“We must make our number count by remaining united and by speaking with one voice. Nigerian Muslims have never had it so good because we now have a leader who is very active and he is accepted by all. We should therefore rally behind him and ignore those who appeal to tribal sentiment.

“We beseech Almighty Allah to continue to protect and bless Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar as well as members of his family. We pray for long life on the throne for him in an atmosphere of peace, tranquility and progress.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…