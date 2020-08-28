The Companion, Lagos district, elects new executives

THE Lagos district of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has re-elected Alhaji Abdul Ghani Abdul Majeed as its amir (president).

According to a statement by the district’s public affairs secretary, Mr Mukaila Akolade, Abdul Majeed’s re-election followed the expiration of a two-year administration of the district’s executives and the recommendation of a five-man shura (electoral) committee, which was constituted to midwife the election of new officers to sail the ship of the district for the next two years (1442-1443: 2020-2022).

The other executives are Professor Muhammed Yaqwub (naibul amir), Alhaji Amoo Taofeek (secretary general), Ustadh MonsurAdetayo AbdulAzeez (da’wah coordinator), Abdur Raheem AbdulMajeed (assistant secretary general), Alhaji AbdulAzeez Bello (financial secretary), Alhaji Munir Olusanya (treasurer), Dr Mubin Egberongbe (welfare secretary) and Mr Mukaila Akolade (public affairs secretary).

The amir urged the new executive members and the general members of the association to play their roles in moving the association forward and in achieving the set goals of the district.

“The Alhaji Abdul Kabir Sanni-led shura committee presented the report of its activities at the virtual elective conference held on Sunday, 23 August, 2020 (3rd Muharam, 1442 AH), which was well attended by both the founding and other members of The Companion, as well as members of The Criterion, and some members of the public.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shura committee’s meetings, design and release of nomination forms to members, interface with the nominees, and other activities of the committee were done virtually. Hence, the shura committee at the virtual elective conference presented its reports, which recommended the reelection of the amir (president), Alhaji Abdul Ghani Abdul Majeed for a second term,” the statement said.

Alhaji Abdul Majeed, an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, the statement added, had proven himself to be an indefatigable leader and a go-getter so much that every active member of the district craved for his re-election as the amir.

The Lagos district of the association has seven active zones, namely, Agege-Ogba, Akute, Alimosho, Ikorodu, Ketu-Ojota, Oko-Oba and Suurlere.

