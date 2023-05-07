The fourth batch of 410 stranded Nigerians, evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan, has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The evacuees arrived at the Pilgrims Terminal of the airport at exactly 10:45 am, on board a Max Airline from Egypt, according to NAN report.

We also gathered more Nigerians, on board an Azman and Tarco Airline, are expected back into the country today.

Dr Sani Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, said 732 persons would arrive today from the Egypt borders.

According to him, no Nigerian is left at Egypt border, as all Nigerians at that point had been evacuated.

“I am very happy to announce that no single Nigerian is currently at the Egyptian border, we have completed the airlift from the Egyptian side.

“What remains is the Port Sudan side and that will be completed in the next few days, probably in the next 48 hours,” he said.

He said that arrangements had also been put in place to evacuate the

Nigerians, who fled Sudan to the Ethiopian and Saudi-Arabian borders, back to the country.

He added that a mop-up service had been put in place beyond the main phase of evacuation, to bring back any Nigerian who wished to return home.

He, however, added that those who wished to come back should immediately proceed to Port Sudan for onward evacuation.





