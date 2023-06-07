President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Economic Council (NEC) led by Vice President Kashim Shettima to begin the process of working on interventions to ameliorate the impact of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated this after leading some major oil marketers on a courtesy call on President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Addressing correspondents after the meeting, he said the marketers were in the presidential villa to express solidarity with the president for his bold decision to end subsidy payment.

He noted that Tinubu’s action showed his determination and courage to remove the hemorrhage that had bedeviled the country for decades.

The governor said that while there would be some discomfort on the part of the people, the move would eventually pay off as there can be no gains without pain.

The marketers announced their intention to donate 50 to 100 mass transit buses as a way to help the success of the initiative, hoping that other well meaning corporate bodies can do the same.

