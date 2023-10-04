The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Tuesday, announced a free transportation system for students to ameliorate the effects of hike of public transportation occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

The VC made this known at a historic Media Parley held with student journalists, influencers alongside principal officers at the University’s Senate Building, Ojo, Lagos.

Prof. Ibiyemi, who said the free transportation will commence soon with the buses of the Students’ Union, added that buses will operate one in the morning, twice in the evening.

Speaking in her opening address, the Vice-Chancellor, who recently clocked two years in office, highlighted major achievements of her managerial leadership which include stable and undisputed academic calendar, provision of new classrooms with conducive toilets, facilitating ongoing construction of 8,000 beds hostel, successful accreditation and commencement of 21 new programmes at different faculties, installation of CCTV cameras at various locations in Epe, Badagry, and Ojo campuses, provision of scholarship programmes for students on first-class grade point, among others.

While responding to events of crowded lecture rooms, the VC reiterated that provision and training have been given to all lecturers to kick off hybrid learning for students, assuring that hybrid classes will be fully implemented for easy and comfortable learning.

Speaking on the transportation concerns faced by students, Prof. Ibiyemi said the management is in talks with the state government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), adding that the students’ union buses would be used in the meantime.

She said: “I will agree to the two buses in the evening at 5pm, but one in the morning at 7:30 am.”

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed readiness of the university to unveil a student-oriented Live App which will allow students to have easy access to various school portals.

Also present at the parley were Deputy Vice Chancellor- Academic; Prof. Funsho Omobintan, Deputy Vice Chancellor-Administration; Prof. Adenike Boyo, University Registrar; Mr. Emmanuel Fanu, University Bursar; Mr. Said Olayinka, University Librarian; Dr. Layi Adebayo, Dean of Students Affairs Division, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoku, among others principal officers.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE