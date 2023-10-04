A cross section of intellectuals and professionals drawn from Science, Engineering and allied disciplines have called for effective synergy between research and the product-based industries so as to share ideas and findings that are valuable for advancement in indigenous innovations.

They made the call at the opening ceremony of the 2nd National Conference organised by the School of Engineering, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja held at Itakpe campus.

While stressing on the theme of the Conference which is “Emerging Trends In Science and Technology for Advancement of Indigenous Innovations”, various speakers called on all stakeholders to show commitment to a blend of research and industrial efforts geared towards achieving higher and quality indigenous contents.

The Keynote Speaker, Engr. Dr. Hussein Suleiman Usman, Assistant Director from Centre of Satellite Technology Development (CSTD), National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) stressed the need for researchers to drive innovations that have the potential of revolutionising the various industries in the country.

Dr. Hussein added that technological advancement is currently focusing on areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet Ethics, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Renewable Energy, Nanotechnology, Blockchain, amongst others, just as he expressed optimism that the innovations will help to boost the economy and create new opportunities for young people in Nigeria.

The Lead Paper presenter. Egnr. Dr. Okpanachi George Echiye who is Assistant Director, Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD), National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Abuja, discussed ‘”Additive Manufacturing and Advancement in Prototypes Development”, and noted that the exploitation of additive opportunities would lead to changes in the distribution of manufacturing and the reconfiguration of value chains.

He however, said the significant changes do not appear imminent as its changes is contingent on organisation’s first redesigning components of products to have few subcomponents and with simplification that would subsequently lead to simplified supply chains, given its additive nature.

The second paper presenter Engr. Adinoyi Haruna, Group, General Manager and Head of Human Resources, Dangote Group Nigeria plant, Cooperate Head office, in his paper titled “Technical Education: A Panacea for Industrial Growth and Development”, asserted that digital age is characterised by rapid transformations and disruptions while suggesting a structured approach to navigates through technical education through productive Innovations to Industrial Growth and Development.

Engr. Haruna sued for collaborative efforts in curricular content development by restructuring the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) both in content and in delivery, to give it more prominence, while charging academia to work towards solving industry problems.

In his address, the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic and Chief Host of the Conference, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, described this year’s theme as very relevant in today’s world, ascribing its significance to the rapid pace of change in technology and the global economy.

He charged participants to ensure that their resolutions and latest findings make the forefront of emerging innovations that are relevant to the needs of the society and as an insights to guide and complement the Management’s efforts.

Dr. Usman encouraged participants to think beyond their own communities and borders by striving towards global impact, just as he admonished them not to limit themselves to their immediate environments.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the occasion Egnr. Kashim Abdul Ali represented by Engr. Abdul Audu, Chief Lecturer, Kaduna Polytechnic; Engr. Joan Oguche, State Coordinator, HYPPADEC and Engr. Adamu Ayni Abdullahi, Director of Works and Services of the Polytechnic, commended the school of Engineering’s initiatives, and expressed the hope of having innovations that would place Kogi State and Nigeria on the global innovative excellece.

Earlier, the Dean, School of Engineering Technology, Engr. Dr. Muhammed Adamu, appreciated the Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, invited guests, Management, staff and students for their unflinching support and encouragement, whilst informing the gathering that the year’s Conference was aimed at providing an opportunity to explore the potential of Science and Engineering Technology to improve lives and to ensure that no one was left behind.

Dr. Adamu noted that the Conference was an offshoot of the successes of the school’s maiden conference, and reiterated the school’s readiness to prepare its students for global standard, skills development and manpower for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Highlights of the opening ceremony include the sight exhibition of Designs and Fabrications of Charcoal and Gas-Fired Oven; Design and Fabrication of Plastic Shredding Machine, Design and Fabrication of Modern Charcoal Stove; Design and Construction of Sieve Shakers, Fabrication of Aluminium Casement Show Glass, Design and Fabrication of Plastic Shredding Machine, Design and Fabrication of Oxy-Acetylene Gas Trolley.

The Rector, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman was also honoured with an award of Exemplary Service by the School of Engineering in recognition of his support to the School and for the aggressive development he has achieved for the Polytechnic.

The Conference is scheduled to end on Friday 6th October, 2023.