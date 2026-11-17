The quest to reposition basic education as a strategic instrument for national development has received a boost as the Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, concluded plans to explore policy initiatives and institutional strategies to strengthen the sector.

The commitment emerged during an official visit by a NIPSS delegation, led by Chief Michael Chukwuemeka, to the headquarters of Osun SUBEB in Osogbo, where both institutions held discussions on the future of basic education and the need to improve its delivery across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the SUBEB leadership, the Executive Chairman, Hon. Aremo Adekunle Adegboyega Alao, emphasised the importance of strengthening basic education, describing it as a critical foundation upon which the future of the country and the prospects of succeeding generations depend.

He noted that the quality of education available to children at the foundational level had far-reaching implications for their intellectual development, future opportunities and capacity to contribute to society.

The chairman stressed the need for sustained attention to basic education through policies and initiatives that would improve educational standards, strengthen service delivery and ensure that children received the quality of foundation necessary for their future advancement.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration among relevant institutions, noting that meaningful progress in the education sector required collective commitment, strategic thinking and the willingness to translate policy discussions into practical results.

According to him, the engagement underscored the importance of basic education as the bedrock of national development, with stakeholders recognising that no society could achieve sustainable growth without deliberately investing in the education of its younger generation.

He stressed that education, widely regarded as a powerful instrument for individual empowerment and societal transformation, provided the foundation upon which citizens acquired the knowledge, skills and values required to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Alao also stressed that the meeting provided an opportunity for both institutions to examine the need for stronger policy direction, effective institutional collaboration and practical interventions capable of addressing the challenges confronting basic education in Nigeria.

The SUBEB management, including the Executive Secretary, Alhaji Adekunle Yahaya Bakare, and other directors, participated in the engagement, which focused on identifying opportunities for advancing basic education.

On its part, the NIPSS delegation emphasised the importance of policy research, strategic planning and institutional engagement in addressing national development challenges, particularly those affecting the education sector.

The institute’s engagement with SUBEB reflected the need to bring policy perspectives and the practical experiences of education management agencies together in developing sustainable approaches to improving basic education.

The delegation, led by Chief Chukwuemeka, recognised the significance of foundational education to the country’s development aspirations and the need to explore workable strategies that would strengthen the sector.

The meeting further reinforced the position that investment in education should not be treated merely as a social obligation but as a strategic investment in human capital development, economic productivity, national stability and the future prosperity of Nigeria.