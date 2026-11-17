The Nigerian Army has declared that one bandit was arrested, and several kidnapped victims were rescued, while three motorcycles used by the bandits were recovered, during the two-week Operation Mugun Bugu conducted in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The disclosure was made in a vote of thanks for the firepower demonstration marking the completion of Operation Mugun Bugu V 2026 by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, Maj Gen Abubakar Garba L Haruna, to mark the successful conclusion of phase one of the operation.

He said, “First and foremost, we give all glory to Almighty Allah for His divine protection, strength, and guidance throughout this intensive training period. Operation Mugun Bugu V 2026 was designed to practice NA schools on the tactics necessary to defeat the adversary.”

Haruna added, “I am to inform you that the Recce team for the operation was attacked at various times during recce of the Exercise Area leeding to the capture of 3 motorcycles and other items including the arrest of a bandit.”

He added, “We also observed that there was massive return of displaced persons to their abandoned communities while famers were seen harvesting their crops. Also, a prominent Construction Company has fully mobilized back to site to complete an abandoned road project.”

He expressed profound gratitude to the Special Guest of Honour, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, a former Chief of Army Staff, for his esteemed presence at the occasion.

He also appreciated the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, for his support, as well as the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff for gracing the event.

The commander further appreciated the Chief Host, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, whose vision and unwavering support made the exercise possible.

He said, “Your continued guidance and leadership sir will always serve as constant source of motivation to all officers and soldiers. We pray that Allah continues to elevate you sir.”

He then acknowledged the tireless efforts of the instructors, logistics teams, medical units and administrative personnel, whose invisible and relentless work behind the scenes kept the wheels turning smoothly from day one.

“To the Participants of this Year’s operation Mugun Bugu, Your discipline, physical resilience, tactical alertness, and unwavering commitment displayed in the field is highly commended. We also thank our families and loved ones back home for their continuous patience, prayers, and sacrifice while we are out in the field,” he added.

Haruna concluded, “Sir, as we wrap up the year, we pray that we all carry the lessons learned, operational readiness, and high morale forward into the coming year.”