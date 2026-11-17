The Gombe State chapter of the Nyesom Wike-backed main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it will demand accountability and transparency in the management of public resources by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The PDP insisted that the performance, policies and expenditure of the APC-led government would be subjected to critical examination to ensure that public resources were well managed.

It therefore announced plans to scrutinise the loans, debt profile, contract awards and financial activities of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration as part of its campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Gombe State PDP Campaign Council, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, stating that the party was prepared to conduct a mature and issue-based campaign.

Shuaibu Gara further stated that the PDP would concentrate on issues affecting the welfare of residents rather than engage in personal attacks.

However, he warned that the party would not remain silent in the face of intimidation, violence, vandalism or abusive political rhetoric.

He identified the state’s debt profile, domestic and external loans, local government finances, revenue generation, land administration, public service recruitment and promotions as some of the areas the party intended to investigate.

He added that the PDP would also examine government performance in education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure, alongside the activities of agencies and programmes such as the Gombe State Geographic Information System (GOGIS), the Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority (GOSUPDA), the Board of Internal Revenue, Go-Health, BESDA, ACReSAL and RUWASA.

According to him, the proposed scrutiny would extend to the Kolmani projects, scholarship schemes, allowances paid to teachers, doctors, lawyers and nurses, as well as government spending on sports development and traditional institutions.

The party also intends to examine expenditure on media activities, the Office of the First Lady, Hajj and Jerusalem pilgrimages, and the procurement of official vehicles for political appointees.

Other areas include counterpart funding obligations, reports of visitation panels to tertiary institutions, and government interventions for victims of natural disasters and communal crises.

Shuaibu Gara said the PDP would give priority to issues affecting women, children, patients, students and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), stressing that their welfare would feature prominently in its campaign.

He said the party was determined to rebuild public confidence in governance and strengthen the relationship between the government and citizens.

The campaign spokesman further disclosed that all PDP candidates would be expected to remain accountable and responsive to their constituents, promising that the party would establish what he described as a social contract with the people.

He maintained that threats and political intimidation would not discourage the PDP from presenting an alternative vision for the development of Gombe State.