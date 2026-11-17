The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening security, improving service delivery and deepening community policing with the commissioning of a newly constructed and furnished police station in Oyo town.

Disu, who was represented at the ceremony by the Oyo Area Commander, ACP Shakiru Ajibola Olaniyan, described the facility as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment, through the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), to improving police infrastructure and strengthening the operational capacity of the Force.

He said the strategic location of the station would improve police visibility, enhance response to security threats and bring police services closer to residents of Oyo town and neighbouring communities.

According to him, the facility would also serve as a centre for effective community policing, allowing residents to report security concerns, seek assistance and collaborate with the police to maintain peace and order.

The IGP commended the NPTF for the intervention, noting that investments in modern police facilities would improve officers’ working conditions, operational efficiency and capacity to respond to security threats, conduct investigations and protect lives and property.

He stressed that effective policing required public cooperation, mutual trust and timely information sharing, rather than enforcement alone.

Disu assured residents of Oyo State that the police would continue to adopt proactive operational strategies, strengthen intelligence-led policing and build stronger partnerships with communities.

He charged officers deployed to the new station to uphold professionalism, discipline, integrity and respect for human rights, while remaining courteous, approachable and responsive to public complaints and distress calls.

He also urged traditional rulers, community leaders, religious institutions, youth organisations, market associations and the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to embrace the station as a shared community asset and support security efforts by providing credible information and reporting suspicious activities.

He expressed confidence that the facility would improve police capacity, service delivery and public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the NPTF, Alhaji Mohammed Seidu, represented by the Fund’s Head of Training, Welfare, and Training Institutions Development, CP Tony Emiefele, said the commissioning reflected the Fund’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructure gaps in the police force.

He said the Fund was committed to providing officers with modern, functional and well-equipped facilities to improve their effectiveness.

Seidu noted that the intervention aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture through infrastructure development, modern equipment, operational support and personnel training.

He said the new divisional headquarters would improve police accessibility, strengthen operational coordination and bring security services closer to Balogun Village and surrounding communities.

He particularly commended the State Chief of Protocol to the President, Ambassador Victor Adekunle Adeleke, for his initiative and personal efforts in facilitating the project. He also acknowledged the Inspector-General of Police for his continued collaboration with the Fund.

He charged officers deployed to the facility to ensure its proper maintenance and utilisation, stressing that the value of the investment would be measured by the quality of service delivered to the people.

Seidu urged residents to regard the facility as their own and cooperate with the police, particularly as the country approaches another electoral period.

He reaffirmed the NPTF’s commitment to sustainable interventions that would strengthen police operational readiness, personnel welfare and public safety.

The Fund also promised to provide operational vehicles, uniforms and other essential items to enhance the performance of officers deployed to the station.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Oyo West Local Government Area, Hon. Akeem Salami, described the commissioning as a historic milestone and a strategic investment in the safety, stability and development of the area.

He appreciated the NPTF for the intervention, noting that the new divisional headquarters would enhance police presence, improve operational coordination and intelligence gathering, and facilitate quicker responses to security challenges in Fashola, Soku, Ojongbodu and neighbouring communities.

Salami said security was a collective responsibility requiring the cooperation of government institutions, traditional rulers, security agencies and residents.

He also commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his commitment to peace, security and sustainable development, particularly through his support for security agencies and inter-agency collaboration.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnering with the police and other security agencies to strengthen grassroots security, while urging residents to protect the facility and cooperate with officers posted there.

He charged the police personnel to uphold professionalism, discipline, accountability and respect for human rights, stressing that the new headquarters should serve as a centre of trust, justice, peace and community development.

In his remarks, Mr Tunde Sunmonu, who represented the State Chief of Protocol to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ambassador Victor Adekunle Adeleke, said the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting lives and property informed the decision to facilitate the establishment of the police facility in the community.

Sunmonu explained that the government could not achieve its security objectives without the support and collaboration of other stakeholders, particularly the NPTF.

He said the partnership was aimed at bringing improved security infrastructure closer to the people and strengthening efforts to protect lives and property in the area.

The new divisional police headquarters comprises offices, communication gadgets and separate detention cells for male and female suspects, with modern sanitary facilities, among other amenities.