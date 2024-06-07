Students of Obafemi Awolowo University have been advised to demand transparency and accountability from leaders in government through the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

This was the main discussion when the Serap Accountability Club, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the Clinic for Human Rights, Obafemi Awolowo University hosted a Tertiary Education Students–Transparency and Accountability Commitment Summit (TES-TAC Summit) on Thursday.

The theme of the summit was ‘Transparency and Accountability Across Governments: The Civic Roles of Students in Nigeria’.

The keynote speaker for the event was Professor O.S. Oyelade, while the panellists were Adelanke Aremo, Esq. (Senior Legal Advisor, SERAP), Ayomide Adesina (Chairman, Guild of Editors, ACJ OAU), and Bioluwatife Akinyemi (Senior Reporter, Nigerian Tribune).

The panellists focused on the theme, ‘Practicality and Utility of the Freedom of Information Act’, with Mrs Aremo outlining the need for the FOI act.

According to her, “The FOI Act gives individuals the opportunity to question the government but the act is still being underutilized.”

She further stated that the FOI Act has been used to achieve changes in the government. Citing the case of Twitter’s agreement with the Federal Government.

She said the court has recently ruled that the agreement should be made known to the government, adding that “If you do not ask questions, that is your problem. You are not contributing to society. To hold people accountable, one must be armed with the proper information.”

Aremo explained that students need to be aware of the act. She mentioned that on her entry into the campus, there was an ongoing gate construction project. She encouraged students to request information about the amount spent on commissioning the project, and the expected completion time, among other details. She also mentioned the students can reach out to SERAP.

On his part, Mr Akinyemi stated that there is a need to orient people about the existence of the FOI Act, stating that people in positions of power should be aware that they can be asked questions.

Furthermore, Mr Adesina spoke about how reaching out to the management and Students’ Union on issues on campus has helped to effect positive changes on campus.

He said, “Through the use of the FOI Act, the executives of the Students’ Union and the management have been made to, through the report, carry out duties that they should do normally.”

Also speaking, the lead director of the Clinic for Human Rights, OAU, Joshua Oyebode said “With the instrumentality of the TES-TAC Summit, we believe that transparency and accountability practitioners are being raised amongst Obafemi Awolowo University students. Our ultimate goal is to work towards a Nigeria that works for even the most indigent and vulnerable.”

In a similar vein, Tunmise Adesina, Coordinator of SERAP Accountability Club-Obafemi Awolowo University maintained that ” Through this summit, we set out to awaken the consciousness of students on their roles in ensuring transparency and accountability towards good governance in Nigeria.”

Highlight of the event was the announcement of winners of the TES-TAC essay competition with Okougha Iyanu securing the third position (₦20,000), Jolayemi Itunuoluwa Gold the second position (₦30,000), and Emmanuel Praise the first position (₦50,000).

