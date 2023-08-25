The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has applauded the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for taking over the reconstruction of the deplorable Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway/Olomore-Brewery federal road to ease the plight of commuters.

NAOSS National President, Comrade Emmanuel Ogunrombi, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, noted that even though the road is a federal road that has been neglected, Governor Abiodun has to take charge of the reconstruction because of the plight of commuters navigating the road as this has been one of sheer hardship and danger since the route had fallen into disrepair over time.

The students equally appealed to the contractor handling the project to ensure that they deliver on time in view of the vital nature of the road to the people of Ogun state and the nation as a whole.

Ogunrombi said the Ogun students have unanimously commended the bold step taken by the Governor and his

visionary leadership in tackling the longstanding issue of the dilapidated Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway/Olomore-Brewery federal road.

The statement read in part: “We applaud Governor Abiodun’s decisive action to address the deplorable state of this critical transport link to other parts of the country. This signifies his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ogun State’s citizens.

“This undertaking comes as a beacon of hope for those who have endured the daily challenges imposed by the road’s poor condition.

“The completion of the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway/Olomore-Brewery federal road will bring about a multitude of positive impacts to people of the state and the country at large.

“Beyond the immediate relief for commuters, this infrastructure upgrade promises to stimulate economic growth by enabling the seamless movement of goods and people between Lagos and Abeokuta.

“Travel time will be significantly reduced, enhancing productivity and convenience for citizens. Additionally, the improved road conditions will lead to enhanced road safety, sparing countless lives from unnecessary risk,” NAOSS said.

The Ogun students further urged “prompt and meticulous execution of this vital project, ensuring the highest standards of quality.”

Ogunrombi explained that while the project has been spearheaded by the Ogun State government, it falls under the jurisdiction of federal responsibilities.





“In this regard, NAOSS calls upon the presidency to recognize and reimburse the Ogun State government for its proactive initiative, which addresses a pressing issue that ultimately concerns the Federal government.

“As we stand united in anticipation of transformative change, NAOSS commends Governor Abiodun’s dedication to progress and development, and we look forward to witnessing the positive transformation that this initiative will bring to the lives of the people.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE