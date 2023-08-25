Popular American actor and comedian Kevin Hart has reacted to a series of medical advice he has been receiving since he announced his confinement to a wheelchair.

The actor recently took to his Instagram account to reveal that he tore his lower abdomen and hip adductors after an unsuccessful foot race against former NFL running back Stevan Ridley. This incident resulted in him being confined to a wheelchair.

While cautioning his fans about the importance of being mindful of their exercises as they age, the 44-year-old actor shared a video clip on his Instagram account where he stated that age 40 and above should not be taken lightly and deserves respect.

He said, “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real. To all my men and women out there who are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age. Or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it.

“Guys, I blew all my s–t, tore my lower abdomen. My abductors are torn. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk. Sit my ass down. This is 44.

Captioning the video clip, he wrote, “44 and sitting my ass down! I’ve got to be the dumbest man alive! What the f–k am I doing? I blew my s–t… I’m done. FML.”





Since the news was made public, Kevin Hart has been receiving sympathy and medical suggestions on how to recover swiftly from the injury sustained.

Reacting to some of the advice in another Instagram post today, the actor said that it appears everyone has become a doctor, considering the high numbers of medical recommendations he has received since announcing his injury.

He also jokingly warned his friends to steer clear of laughing at him, adding that he is still in good shape despite his current condition.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “All of my friends can kiss my ass 😂😂😂😂😂 ….I wish y’all could hear some of these damn calls. All of a sudden everybody is damn doctor or a physician….FUCK YALL MAN!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #ManDown”.

