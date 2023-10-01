The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated that it is aware of the ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and labour unions regarding the removal of fuel subsidies, urging both parties to find a balanced solution that minimises the impact on vulnerable Nigerians.

The National President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stated in his 63rd Independence anniversary message that the removal of subsidies is a significant economic adjustment with far-reaching consequences, saying, “We understand the government’s reasons but acknowledge the resulting distress and hardship.”

According to him, “CAN acknowledges the need for urgent measures to stabilise the Nigerian economy. The recent fall of the naira against major world currencies, particularly the dollar, has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.”

He also said, “We call on the government to implement sustainable economic policies that will bolster our local currency, stimulate investment, and revitalise key sectors.

By fostering an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and providing necessary support to small and medium-sized enterprises, we can create jobs and alleviate poverty, ultimately improving the quality of life for all citizens.”

Daniel Okoh added that, “Moreover, the escalating state of insecurity, especially in the Southeast region, demands immediate attention.

We express deep concern over the spate of violence and bloodshed that has plagued communities, leading to the loss of lives and displacement of innocent citizens.”

CAN implored the government to intensify efforts in combating terrorism, banditry, and all forms of criminal activities, calling for adequate resources to be allocated to security agencies, while collaboration with local communities and intelligence gathering must be strengthened.

“Restoring peace and security is vital not only for the affected regions but for the entire nation, as it will enable people to return to their farms, fostering food security and sustainable development,” he stressed.

“Furthermore, we emphasise the need for unity and national cohesion. Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and we must harness this diversity for the common good of all citizens.

Together, we can build bridges of understanding and foster an environment where all citizens feel valued and protected,” he added.

CAN also encouraged the government to prioritise education and healthcare, stressing that quality education and accessible healthcare are fundamental rights that must be guaranteed to every Nigerian.

“By investing in these critical sectors, we empower our youth with knowledge and skills and ensure the well-being of our citizens, particularly the vulnerable,” the CAN President added.

He concluded by stating, “As we celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, let us not forget the challenges that confront us.

CAN remains committed to promoting initiatives towards a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.

By doing so, we can achieve sustainable development, foster peace, and create a nation where every Nigerian can thrive.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…