No fewer than 1,000 Kaduna indigenes benefited from a free medical outreach initiated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

The free medical outreach, which took place in the Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, was organised by the Speaker to commemorate this year’s World Heart Day.

The Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, confirmed this in a statement made available to parliamentary correspondents.

He said: “The World Health Organisation has designated September 29th of every year as World Heart Day, an annual event to raise awareness of heart-related diseases and promote healthy heart habits.

“To commemorate the day, which coincided with the Speaker’s 58th birthday, Speaker Abbas sponsored a free medical outreach targeting over 1,000 constituents with heart conditions across the constituency.

“The event, organised by the TJ Foundation and supported by the World Heart Federation, Mega We Care, among others, was endorsed by leaders of Zaria and recorded a large turnout of residents.”

According to him, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, received the medical team led by the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) to the Speaker, Engineer Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, in his palace.

The Emir commended Speaker Abbas for his efforts in providing medical support to his constituents at the right time.

The Speaker, in his speech read at the event by Jagaban Iyan Zazzau, Mallam Iliyasu Balarabe, assured the Emir of his total commitment to enhancing health and other sectors.

