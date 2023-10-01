Climate Action Africa (CMA), a pioneering force in transforming Africa’s resilience and driving sustainable socio-economic development, has announced its significant progress.

The group states that since its founding on July 14, 2021, by Grace Oluchi and Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, the organisation has made substantial strides, impacting communities and ecosystems across the continent.

According to its spokesperson, Fred Agbata, who disclosed this in a statement over the weekend in Awka, Climate Action Africa has produced and disseminated over 2,000 climate knowledge resources (including articles, reports, infographics, videos, and interactive tools) that foster awareness and understanding of climate issues, empowering individuals, communities, and policymakers with accurate and reliable information.

“Through its resources and projects, CMA has directly reached and impacted over 10,000 individuals and collaborated with local and international partners to extend the reach to an additional 5,000 people, creating a ripple effect of climate consciousness.

“As an organisation with a belief in effective localised solutions, Climate Action Africa has spotlighted over 50 innovators and supported the development of three groundbreaking sustainable innovations, addressing crucial challenges faced by African communities. These innovations focus on clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-friendly technologies.

“Climate Action Africa’s mission is to foster effective collaborations and create an enabling ecosystem that promotes eco-friendly and sustainable practices in Africa.

The vision is the advancement of eco-centric, sustainability-driven socioeconomic growth for Africans. CMA envisions a future where Africa sets an example for the world, demonstrating how humanity can thrive economically while preserving and protecting the environment.

The high-level outcomes of Climate Action Africa’s vision in the next five years will be:

The mainstreaming of eco-conscious consumerism and instilling a culture of sustainable practices in Africa. Rebuilding the resilience of five African communities through scientific, sustainable approaches, establishing communities of practice, and monitoring for maintenance and continuity. Commercialising three sustainable innovations that are impacting millions of Africans, leveraging climate and developmental financial resources for scalability. Providing accurate and reliable climate knowledge data resources, supporting evidence-based policy decisions at communal, national, and regional levels.

Climate Action Africa’s impactful journey has been made possible through strategic partnerships and collaborations with organisations like Creative Space Startups, ISN Hubs, Techbuild, AfriLabs, Founder Institute, Growth4Her, and more.

Collaborators include Wikimedia Anambra Network, The Nigerian Library Association (Anambra State Chapter), and Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church. CMA recognises the pivotal role of these partnerships in achieving its goals.

The organisation extends an open invitation to governments, organisations, and individuals to join hands in the crucial task of climate action, especially in the areas of research, innovation development, and support in the years to come,” he concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…