Strange illness kills two in Kogi

Two persons have been confirmed dead at a Fulani and Tiv farm settlement in Odo-Eri in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State following the outbreak of a strange illness.

Others who are affected by the ailment are currently receiving treatment at some nearby private hospitals and ECWA Hospital Egbe.

The Director, Yagba West Local Government Area, Mr Reuben Oshagbemi told newsmen that the incident was first reported at a private clinic, saying symptoms of the sickness include stooling, diarrhoea and vomiting.

He noted that upon receiving the information, some health workers were mobilized to the settlement to treat the patients, pointing out that the situation is now under control.

Mr Oshagbemi explained that the Ministry of Health has been contacted, noting that the State Epidiomologist will determine the illness.

He advised the people to continue to observe personal hygiene to avoid any outbreak of diseases.

It could be recalled that a strange illness killed some persons at Okoloke, a boundary town between Kogi and Kwara States about three years ago.

When our correspondent contacted the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, he said his team of medical personnel will visit the community on Monday to find out the situation of things.

He added that the State Epidiomologist will determine the illness.

He also confirmed that his team of medical personnel just came back from Ette in Olamaboro local government council of the state.

According to him, there is a strange illness in a border town between Enugu State and Kogi State but the strange illness is not in Ette, Kogi State.

