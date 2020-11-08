Oyigbo crisis: Wike meets South-East governors

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has led other South-East governors to a meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike at the Rivers Government House on Sunday evening.

The meeting, Tribune Online gathered, was in connection with the recent violence that engulfed the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State in the aftermath of the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums alleged to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group was accused by the security agencies to have killed some of their members including six soldiers and four policemen, burnt down several police stations and courts, and carted away about 50 AK-47 rifles.

This led to a crackdown by the security agencies with the state government reinforcing the proscription of IPOB and declaring a 24-hour curfew that lasted about 14 days on Oyigbo.

Wike also declared war on members of the IPOB, charging local council chairmen and youths in the 23 local government areas of the state to fish out IPOB members.

The move created some tension in the state with many alleging high-handedness by the government, army and the police, resulting in the killing of many innocent persons at Oyigbo.

The meeting of the South-East Governors with Wike is expected to douse tension and curb further crackdown on the local government which is dominated by Igbo, who make up the South-Eastern states.

The outcome of the meeting was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.

