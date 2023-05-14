Authorities of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide have advised the media and some members of the public to desist from promoting, propagating and attributing false statements in the form of fake news to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The authorities in a statement made available to Tribune Church News noted that the leader of the church has never at any time made a statement on the recently-concluded elections and so, the members of the public are advised to disregard the fake news being widely broadcast on mainstream and social media.

The church added that the statements attributed to Pastor Adeboye as part of his sermon during the church’s May 2023 Thanksgiving Service are orchestrated lies that the public is kindly advised to ignore.

The church, however, wished to reiterate that Adeboye only makes private and public statements on weighty national issues only when divinely directed and never speaks under compulsion.

“Pastor Adeboye is continuing in his prayers for Nigeria and Nigerians and encourages all citizens to remain hopeful about the future of our country,” the statement stated.

