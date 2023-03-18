Subair Mohammed

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Hon. Seye Oladejo, has told the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to stop playing the victim.

Gbadebo, in his assessment of the conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly elections held on Saturday elections, tweeted, ”If tonight Lagos catches fire, it will not be because it’s our fault; they did not do the right thing. INEC still has hours to make things right.”

Meanwhile, Oladejo in a statement made available to Saturday Tribune said Lagos APC is compiling scary reports of how its supporters were harassed and attacked during the polls.

The Lagos APC mouthpiece alerted the law enforcement officers to hold Mr Rhodes-Vivour responsible in the case of a breakdown of law and order in any part of our state.

He said, “The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour on today’s elections accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police of “provoking Lagosians” and warning that “if tonight Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault”.

He says “a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC”.

This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship.

The security agencies should note Mr Rhodes-Vivour’s threat to set Lagos on fire as his predilection for violence and warmongering is well known to Nigerians.

Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour.

We are compiling reports of how APC supporters were harassed and attacked today. Some of the pieces are scary.

Now the LP candidate is playing the victim. This old trick won’t work; discerning Lagosians know they are all lies deployed to attract sympathy.





Our party does not need to be violent because we are sure of the glittering credentials of our candidate Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who will never be associated with violence.

We advise LP and its candidate to embrace peace instead of threatening to bring down the roof on everybody. It won’t work.”

