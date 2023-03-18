The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Government House in Kaduna polling units to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, defeated the APC governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani party at the two polling units situated at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Polling Units 013 and 014 are all within the Government House premises.

The Presiding Officer, Mohammed Baso, announced that the PDP won polling unit 014 with 77 votes against the APC which scored 40 votes while Labour Party scored 0 vote.

Also, at Polling Unit 013, the PDP polled 69 votes against the APC which scored 64 votes.

The Presiding officer, Kalu Kelechi Micheal, while announcing the results, said the LP scored eight votes, PRP – 01, and NNPP – 01 vote.