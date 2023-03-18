Nurudeen Alimi

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has declared that the gubernatorial election in the state was characterised by irregularities and marred by intimidation, manipulation and vote buying.

Oguntoyinbo submitted immediately after casting his vote at his polling unit 027 Adebimpe, Ofada Ward, Ogun State.

The NNPP guber candidate also specifically alleged that there was obvious evidence of irregularities in the conduct of the elections.

He disclosed that voters were not provided with the right kind of atmosphere to freely express their franchise.

For a start, Oguntoyinbo said the NNPP was placed at a disadvantage because its logo was omitted from the ballot paper.

He added that there was no provision for security personnel to re-assure voters of safety, as a result, the exercise was marred by intimidation and harassment of voters by agents whom he alleged were hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oguntoyinbo called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election due to the irregularities above.

Sharing her opinion, a voter, Taofekat Adedoyin, said, “Also at Temidire my polling boot, the NNPP was not written out on the ballot paper, and the logo was not that clear.

“Those are things we had complained about before now, urging INEC to rectify. Nevertheless, I waited patiently before casting my vote”

