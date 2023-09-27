An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr Donald Ayibiowu, has called on Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to stop the impeachment move by the State’s House of Assembly against his deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ayibiowu, an indigene of Okelusi town in Ondo State had, in an open letter to the governor and a copy made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, advised Akeredolu not to make Aiyedatiwa, a scapegoat.

The letter dated September 20 and titled: “An Open Letter to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in respect of the Ongoing Needless Charade Called Impeachment of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Request for Leadership, Restraint, Caution and Focus in the Governance of Ondo State.”

It would be recalled that the state’s lawmakers, during plenary, had alleged that Aiyedatiwa was involved in gross misconduct while in the office as acting governor of the state and wrote a letter to him, to respond to the allegation within seven days, signalling the beginning of his impeachment.

The Abuja-based lawyer said, “while Akeredolu was away, the state was left near rudderless by a combination of factors ranging from debilitating politicking, rumor mongering, sycophancy, etc.

“One may be tempted to forgive the various dramatis persona in the light of the fact that your unexpected ailment may not have allowed you to give proper directives as to the governance structure type you want in your absence.

“The shocking news of the on-going pointless impeachment of your deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is the least the people expect from our dear state. I dare say that your deputy should not be made the ‘scapegoat’ for what the whole world can see glaringly as ‘fuji house of commotion’ in your absence.

“This move will be misunderstood by most people; it will obstruct proper governance, due administration and it will subject our state to another round of ignoble national odious and negative perception that comes with such exertion,” he advised.

Ayibiowu urged Akeredolu to call the impeachment actors to order, focus on finishing strong, pull his team together, motivate them and concentrate on delivering his campaign promises to the people.

