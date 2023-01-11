Makinde pledges support for Ogbomoso Recreation Club golf section

Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, was a special guest of Ogbomoso Recreation Club (ORC) in a golf kitty organised by the Golf Section of ORC.

The Governor after the tee off promised to donate a tractor and slasher for the golf section of the Ogbomoso Recreation Club.

Captain of the Golf Section of Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Mr Isaac Ojo, made the request from the governor while featuring as a special guest during a special kitty organised for him by the golf club.

He further stated that: “As a golfer, your Excellency will agree with me that it is not easy to run and maintain a golf course whether it is 8 or 9 holes, without equipment. It may interest your Excellency to know that our major problem here in the Ogbomoso Recreation Club golf section is the lack of a tractor and slasher to cut the grass on the golf course when it is weedy.

I, therefore, seize this opportunity to call on you sir to donate to us a tractor and slasher as well as a water tanker to maintain our golf course. Thank you indeed for what your administration in Oyo State has been doing to develop Ogbomoso town and the entire state. We pray that God grant you victory in the forthcoming election.”

The governor, in a swift response to the request shortly after declaring the kitty open, promised that he will personally donate the tractor and slasher to the club because he strongly believes that the club is in dire need of the two items.

The President of ORC, Dr Akin Oladeji Johnbrown, subsequently appreciated the governor for his generosity and continued support for Ogbomoso Community.

The ceremony was concluded with the introduction of political office seekers from the community to golfers present amongst which are members from Ilorin Golf Club led by former JAMB Registrar, Professor Dibu Ojerinde.

