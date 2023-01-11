Female genital mutilation cases in Nigeria to reach 2,718,000 by 2030 — NUPEC

A non Governmental Organization, the National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC) has disclosed that over 2.718,000 girls born in Nigeria between 2010 and 2015 would experience Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by 2030.

The Commandant General of the non uniform security outfit, Dr. Chinedu Nneji said that total reduction remains the most important strategy as well as the most feasible approach for reversing the FGM practices in Nigeria.

He revealed that, “Osun State in the Southwest region tops the list, while the practice is also entrenched in African culture which its harmful and deadly effects has led to loss of innocent lives.

“According to the UNFPA official who visited Osun State in 2015, the prevalence of female genital mutilations in the state stands at 76.6 per cent, followed by Ondo State which is 74. If the practice continued, 2, 718, 000 girls born between 2010 and 2015 would be at risk of experiencing female genital mutilation by 2030”.

The Commandant General said In spite of the numerous harmful consequences of female genital mutilation as a violence against the girl-child/woman, it is evident that the prevalence is still high in Nigeria, particularly in the rural areas where the population consist mainly of illiterates.

He explained that the widespread of female genital mutilation as acclaimed by perpetrators is due to factors like illiteracy, tradition/culture, chastity socioeconomic amongst others.

Dr. Nneji lamented that “despite the legislation and the prohibition of female genital mutilation in Nigeria in 2015, the Federal Government is yet to put in place enforcement mechanism to ensure its effectiveness. Osun State Government is yet to enforce the law, while Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ogun States and Fct Abuja had enacted the law banning the practice since the Civilian rule in 1999.

“Female genital mutilation is one of the most serious forms of human degradation and violence against women and it symbolizes the subjugation of women and the control of female sexuality.

“Since it is mostly carried out at a very young age, when there is no possibility of having the victim’s consent, it is a fundamental violation of human rights. Infibulations may lead to the re-opening of passages between the vagina and bladder or anus, producing Vesico-Vagina Fistula (VVF) or Rectum-Vagina Fistula (RVF), conditions more commonly associated with the result of obstructed labour in early pregnancy but arising also, in some cases, from cutting open of infibulated women. The continual leakage of urine and/or feces by VVF/RVF victims results in their being rejected by their husbands and other members of the society” he stated.

The Commandant General also noted that “having highlighted the factors responsible for the prevalence of FGM in Nigeria with special focus in some selected communities, it is obvious that the proposed targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) could not be met, if FGM is not curbed in Nigeria”.