StayUp Aviation Institute of Technology debuts in Esie

In its expansion bid and dedication to the production of manpower for the aviation, tourism, travel and hospitality industry, one of the enviable training flagships in Nigeria, StayUp Aviation Institute of Technology, has opened a campus in the historical town of Esie, Oro in Kwara State.

The institute which has graduated more than 1,000 aviators in different fields of play, with placement in reputable international organisations in Nigeria and globally, has prided itself with exceptional training curricula which have continue to place it in an enviable position among peers.

In his address, the Rector and Director of the StayUp Aviation Institute of Technology, Captain Kenneth Oudah Anate, who appreciated the immense support of the Elesie of Esie kingdom, Oba Yakubu Agboola Ibrahim Babalola, Eegunjobi II and his Elesie-in-council for the success of the opening of the SUAIT in the historic town, promised to add value to Esie through capacity building.

He said, “I wish to announce to you all that this special occasion is all in one, in that it covers the inauguration, graduation of some of our final year students and celebration of my 20 years in aviation industry.

“Furthermore, Stay Up Aviation Institute of Technology is envisioned to eradicate and bring to the minimum air disasters around African airspace by dishing out trainings and releasing competent students who are well equipped to tackle the parasites eating up the aviation industry. Since it is commonly said that ‘Sound knowledge is the cure for ignorance’





“On this note, developing manpower with professional acumen individually and for corporate bodies in the industry will not only improve services but also meet demands and secure employment opportunities across the strata of the nation’s economy. Qualified aviation personnel are trained and further assessed by other countries of the world where they may apply to work or further their studies.

“My good people of Esie, Oro and Kwara State at large, this occasion marks the beginning of great development which will give opportunity to produce more indigenous aviation experts, trained and made in Nigeria.

“Graduates of this school, apart from being gainfully employed, they can become owners of aviation businesses like I stand before you this day with some of my dreams coming through before all.

“I hence value your individual and collective supports as well as patronage. Our admission requirements are in accordance with the standard set by the regulatory body for the institutions in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the three-in-one event, the Elesie of Esie Kingdom, Oba Alhaji Yakubu Agboola Ibrahim Babalola, Eegunjobi II, who was elated by the debut of the aviation institute in the town, did not only thank the convener, Captain Anate for his foresight but also commended him for giving the historic town of Esie another prominence to open the town to the world.

According to Oba Babalola, “We first thought it was a joke when he approached me on his plan to establish an institute in Esie and we consented to it and waited for him until recently when we saw things were taking shape and today it actually came to reality. We are not only happy but also thankful to God that a new dawn has come to the town.

“As you all know, Esie Kingdom harboured the first museum in Nigeria and also the figures at the museum are pristine artifacts of historical value to the country and a pride of place in the comity of nations as far as soap stone image is concerned.”

The Elesie of Esie, however promised continued support for the growth of the institute as he called on the people of Esie to tap from the opportunities StayUp Aviation Institute of Technology has brought to the town.

He assured the people of the town and the Elesie in council that apart from the knowledge StayUp Aviation Institute of Technology has brought to the town, more innovative investment that would benefit the Esie people would continue to flow into the town.

He invited all and sundry to take time out to visit the wonders of the town which is domiciled at the Esie Museum.

Also the National President of NEC Omo-Ibile Esie, Elder Adeniran, who spoke with great joy, congratulated the management of the institute for bringing a rare opportunity to the people of Esie Kingdom, promising that the prospect that the SUAIT brings to the town would be greatly explored to the advantage of their wards who would be interested in the many programmes offered at the institute.

The maiden graduating students of the SUAIT Esie include. Ifeoluwa Esther Adegbemi, Tobiloba Oyindamola Oladiti and Funke Esther Awoniyi with specialisation in Cabin Crew Executive.

Speaking after the graduation ceremony, one of the cabin crew executives who spoke on behalf of others thanked all and sundry for gracing the event, showing great appreciation for being among the maiden graduates produced by the Esie campus of SUAIT.

According to her, “It is a day of glory and honour and we promise to make the institute proud in our future endeavour.

“We thank the Rector, Captain Oudah Anate, for the outstanding opportunity given us to pass through the institute and we promise to make the SUAIT proud as the foremost ambassador of the Esie campus.”

