Constituents condemn staged PDP re-run, say Tebite authentic winner of Ughelli North, South, Udu Reps ticket

The people of Ughelli North, South and Udu communities have condemned the staged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election rerun in the federal constituency, stating that the re-run is illegal and unconstitutional.

Constituents and members of the party said the original election presided over by the PDP returning officer, Hon Kelly K. Penawon, on May 22, 2022 produced Hon. Taleb Tebite as the winner.

They, however, wondered how a re-run which later produced Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi could be held on May 30, 2022 when the initial election held hitch-free.

They also called on the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; PDP National Chairman and its National Working Committee and the Delta State Chairman to wade in, adding that the purported re-run does not conform with the provisions of the party constitution or the Electoral Act.

According to a statement by the constituents, Tabite who won the initial election was neither invited nor given fair hearing by the Appeal Committee which could have conducted a re-run election if issues arise.

The statement was jointly signed by constituents from Ughelli North including Godspower Obodo, George Osikorobia, Daniel Emaye, Mike Onojevwevwo, Happy Oharisi.





Others Ughelli South are Fullpower Orubure, Samuel Buluku, John Obuweya, Clever Obayendo, Ogheneochuko Agberia and Freeborn Yafoghor.

The statement read in part: “The primary election that was adjudged as free and fair by all observers and participants on the 22nd of May 2022 has been marred by series of illegality by the camp of Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi, a former two term Member, of the House Representatives who lost the PDP Primaries as a Sitting Member.

“In the wake of the victory at the primaries, Hon. Taleb Tebite was handed the original result as signed by the PDP returning officer but to explain how Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi came about the fake result from an illegal re-run has left the constituent in total disarray.

“The people of Ughelli North, South, Udu are calling The Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman and its Working Committee the Delta State Chairman and all well meaning sons and daughters of Ughelli Federal constituency to step into this ambiguity set in play by a defeated Hon Awhinawhi to discredit a free and fair primaries.

“As it stands, Hon. Taleb Tebite JP remains the authentic candidate and they can’t change this legal reality.

“See Section 84(5)(c)(i) & (ii): (5) A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate SHALL adopt the procedure outlined –

“(c) in the case of nominations to the position of a Senatorial candidate, a Member of the House of Representatives and a Member of a State House of Assembly, the political party *SHALL*, where it intends to sponsor candidates—

“(i) hold special congresses in the Senatorial District, Federal Constituency and the State Assembly Constituency respectively, with delegates voting for aspirants of their choice in designated centres on specified dates, and

(ii) the aspirant with the highest number of votes cast at the end of voting SHALL be declared the winner of the primaries of the party and the aspirant’s name SHALL be forwarded to the Commission as the candidate of the party ;

“See paragraph 4(e), fair hearing was not given to Hon. TALEB TEBITE JP. Therefore everything the appeal panel did is a nullity.

“Declaration of a well conducted primaries on the 22nd of May which was Hon. Taleb Tebite won and was declared by the returning officer which Nigerian Police, INEC, DSS and other agencies where witnesses and also Party officials from PDP National Headquarters and a result issues which cannot be withdrawn unless by the Federal High Court as in the Electoral act.

“In case of an appeal by any of aspirant all the aspirant that contested the Election must be invited to appeal at the panel by a letter and it must be announced on the news not social media.

“It is worthy to note that no information on the purported langaroo re-run was made available to Hon Taleb Tebite JP and other aspirants which remains unacceptable to the people. In a wise move, the winner of that election did not attend the staged re-run because he had won the election and declared winner in a primary which was rancour free and fair.

“The people of Ughelli constituency are calling out Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi and his advisers to drop the fake results from their staged re-run on the 30th of May, 2022 which was not signed by the returning officer of the party from National Secretariat, Abuja who witnessed the primaries of 22nd May, 2022.

“Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi, if he truly understands the implications and wordings of the law, should seek redress in a Federal High Court and stop dragging the PDP into the mud knowing fully well that no returning officer was sent by the National Secretariat to witness his staged re-run.

“Hon. Awhinawhi should exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate the winner, Hon. Taleb Tebite JP as declared by the PDP returning officer on May 22nd, 2022.”