Stay chic this rainy season

Planning a great outfit in the rainy season takes time and thought because you have to put so many things into consideration. While the downpour and muddy streets can make dressing up tricky during this season, following a few guidelines will help keep your fashion game on point.

Shorter lengths: Mid-length skirts, dresses or trousers are perfect for this weather. This is because the shorter length prevents your clothes from getting soaked in puddles. You can experiment with bright colours and patterns. Also, accessorise with heels or pointy toe flats to elongate your legs for more flattering look.

Make a statement with an umbrella: Gone are the days when umbrellas were used just for protection against the rain. Now, a fun, bright-coloured umbrella can make your outfit look vibrant, it can even turn some heads. You can experiment further by picking an umbrella with prints or dots. However, if you want to settle on something more sophisticated, you can go for umbrellas in pastel colours or try the classic combination of black and white.

Keep warm in a blazer: There is no better time than the rainy season to show off your best blazers. They give warmth and style and you can pair them with sneakers, heels and flats.

Add colours: The fastest and simplest way to add some cheer on a cloudy or rainy day is to add more colour to your outfits. A colour like mustard is subtle enough for the office and will cheer you up instantly.

Raincoat: Raincoats are not synonymous with our childhood days. Choose stylish, colourful raincoats that will pep your look and make you relatively dry when you stay out.

Waterproof accessories: Unless you want to spoil your favourite pair of shoes, avoid wearing shoes that are made of leather, suede or velvet. Instead, go for rubber bags, rubber footwear and jelly shoes. They will preserve your favourite shoes and bags from the downpour. A shower cap will also prevent the hair from getting soggy and smelly.

Store the tight fits: Because tight-fitting clothes will stick to your body when wet, choose those made of cotton, linen or any synthetic material that is easy to dry. Avoid clothes made of denim or silk as they tend to take a lot to dry up and might even get ruined.

Sweaters/cardigans: Wear them when cold. They can be worn with a shirt underneath so that the wearer can remove the sweater when it is uncomfortable and still look presentable. If a sweater is not available, then a sweatshirt is the next best option. They are fashionable and comfortable too, even without a shirt underneath.

