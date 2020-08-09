Stamp duties account was opened by CBN ― NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has said contrary to the position of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), it was not operating any illegal stamp duty account.

In a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, the agency described the statement by the FIRS as false and made to misinform and mislead members of the public.

It said: “The account the Director of Communication of FIRS made reference to as ‘illegal’ was opened by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the Treasury Single Account (TSA), in consultation with the office of Accountant General of the Federation, in the name of NIPOST Stamp Duties Collection Account when CBN gave instruction to Deposit Money Banks (DMB) to commence the deduction of #50 stamp duties from bank customers accounts.

“The account belongs to the Federation and NIPOST does not have access to whatsoever monies lodged into the account, as such, the question of illegality and misappropriation does not arise.”

It added that as a responsible government institution, NIPOST has always operated within the ambit of the law, while asking that the statement credited to the director, Communication and Liaison, FIRS on the issue be discountenanced.

ALSO READ: Ogun CP urges youth to steer clear of criminality

The statement further stated: “NIPOST wishes to reiterate that under the extant laws of Nigeria to wit NIPOST Act 2004 provides and vests solely in NIPOST the power to print adhesive postage stamps, which is the instrument for denoting documents and other transaction instruments in compliance with the provisions of the Stamp Duties Act

“Historically, the Post in Nigeria, just like in the comity of nations, has at different times produced adhesive postage stamps and revenue stamps for the Federal Government. It is to this end that NIPOST seeks the proper implementation of the Finance Act

“NIPOST is therefore taken aback when FIRS took to the tweeter to call out the chairman, NIPOST Board, Barrister Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, who only tried to bring the attention of the Service and public that NIPOST would be emasculated if the Act is not properly implemented

“This is more so when there was a meeting between FIRS and NIPOST in July 2013 in the office of the Executive Chairman of FIRS and resolution reached that NIPOST is statutory duty-bound to provide the stamps to be used by FIRS at both federal and state levels.”

It, therefore, reassured members of the public that the agency would continue to operate within the law that established it.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did Zulum Celebrate Salah With Borno’s ‘Poorest’?

A viral message, which emanated from Whatsapp and was later posted on the Facebook page of a national newspaper, claimed that Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, celebrated Sallah with the poor citizens in the state…

Why The Colour Of #RevolutionNow Was Not Arab Spring-Red

THEY all happened almost simultaneously, as if in a choreography. On February 9, 2011, a huge crowd of protesters had gathered at the Tahir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Unruly, eyes dilating like pellets of ice immersed in mug-full Campari liquor, it was obvious that this was a crowd determined to change the status quo. They shouted anti-government slogans, calling for an end to oppression, economic adversities and collapse of the Arabian spirit in the Arab world…

The Marlian Gang: Lifestyles Of Youths Who Claim To Be Lawless, Lack Manners And Home Training

MUSIC and musicians through the ages have demonstrated the tendency to influence not only the present generation but also the future generation. No wonder, decades after they might have gone, generations later are still inspired by them…

We Are Worried, Disappointed Over Edo Politics — US

THE United States on Friday said it was concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State. The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on its social media platforms, also said that it was disappointed with the role of some political actors in the state. The statement reads: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate…

Ize-Iyamu’s Corruption Case: PDP Guilty With Govs Fintiri, Mohammed Nominations ― Presidency

The Presidency has pushed back on the assertion by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is facing corruption charges as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship election encourages corruption…