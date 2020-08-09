Ogun CP urges youth to steer clear of criminality

The new Ogun State commissioner of police (CP), Edward Ajogun has said he will engage youths in all three senatorial districts of the state so as to discourage them from engaging in criminality.

Ajogun said this when the leadership of Ijebu Youths Association paid him a courtesy visit at his office over the weekend.

The delegation was led by the president of the association, Comrade Fayomi Okikiola.

He advised the youth to stay away from criminality, saying that it would destroy their lives.

”We will be meeting the youth from time to time to discourage them from participating in any crimes,” Ajogun said.

The new Ogun CP added that: ”Crime cannot empower the youth. In a crime-infested environment, the economy of that community will not grow and if the economy doesn’t grow the youth will not enjoy it.

”If we can sit down and talk and I will tell you reasons we should avoid crimes. If you say that crime pays, I will tell you it doesn’t pay, then we will argue it out.

”I don’t know why someone will go and join secret cult using human blood to take oath, where they will be clubbing themselves, stabbing themselves over whatever is at stake.

”We agree both the youth and police can come together to identify the crimes in the community, identify the perpetrators and stamp them out.

“I will be engaging the youth and we will be talking. The truth is that all of you are students. You have the intellect to engage me and I engage will you.”

FACT CHECK: Did Zulum Celebrate Salah With Borno’s ‘Poorest’?

A viral message, which emanated from Whatsapp and was later posted on the Facebook page of a national newspaper, claimed that Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, celebrated Sallah with the poor citizens in the state…

Why The Colour Of #RevolutionNow Was Not Arab Spring-Red

THEY all happened almost simultaneously, as if in a choreography. On February 9, 2011, a huge crowd of protesters had gathered at the Tahir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Unruly, eyes dilating like pellets of ice immersed in mug-full Campari liquor, it was obvious that this was a crowd determined to change the status quo. They shouted anti-government slogans, calling for an end to oppression, economic adversities and collapse of the Arabian spirit in the Arab world…