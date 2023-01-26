Stakeholders meet to formulate 10 year implementation plan for AUDA-NEPAD

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife
AUDA-NEPAD
Stakeholders have evaluated the First Ten Year Implementation plan and formulated a successor Second Ten Year Implementation Plan for the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD).
AUDA-NEPAD on Thursday organised a National Multi-Stakeholder Consultation on The Evaluation Of The First Ten Year Implementation Plan and the Formulation of the Successor Plan (Second Ten Year Implementation Plan) of Agenda 2063.
The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu during her speech, said the consultation became necessary following the expiration of the first-year implementation plan from 2013-2023 and the need to draw up the second Ten Year Implementation Plan which will commence from 2023  and expire in 2033.
Akobundu who has represented HOD Planning Research Statistics (PRS), AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Hakeem Akande, said the consultation is one of the tools for assessing and reporting on the implementations of Agenda 2063 specifics by member states.
“It is pertinent to note that, the Continental Developmental guide (Agenda 2063) which was adopted, in January  2015 at the 24th African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia aimed at strengthening actions in accelerating development and good governance.


“As you are aware, the  First Ten Year Implementation Plan (FYIP) was adopted covering 7 Aspirations, 20 Goals, 13 Fast-Track Projects, 39 Priority Areas, 255 targets of the Agenda 2063, wherefore the Tracking, Monitoring and implementation of the Agenda are beaconed it.
“The First and Second continental report was launched in 2020 and 2022 respectively with the aggregated success of  31 member States counting   32%  in 2020 and 38 member states counting   51% in 2022.
“The Second continental report, however, indicates that the continent is wakening up to its reality in terms of wealth creation reformation of livelihood, capacities, environmental sustainability among others”, she said.
She, therefore, said it is expected that the crucial Technical engagement will deliver on its objective and its outcome represents Nigeria’s contribution towards the formulation of the Second Ten Year Implementation plan as expected by other Member States.
Akobundu added that  Nigeria has been remarkably and exceptionally recommended for its innovative contribution towards the effective implementation of Agenda 2063.

