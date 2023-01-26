40 pastoralists, livestock killed in Nasarawa – MACBAN

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has condemned the brutal killing of 30 pastoralists and livestock by a purported bombing raid from an unknown source on January 21 in Rukubi Community, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Tribune online reported that those killed had gone to Makurdi to retrieve about 1,250 of their cows impounded by the Benue Livestock guards after paying a fine of about N29 million for violating the anti-open grazing law of Benue State.

After paying, the pastoralist hired vehicles from Makurdi to convey back their seized Livestock to Rukubi.

In the process of offloading their Livestock, an attack killed 31 pastoralists and 8 Hausa butchers from Benue who escorted the vehicles to upload the cows. Four others are now on admission in Lafia Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, the Commissioner of Police, the Emirs of Lafia & Doma, the Doma LG Chairman, and the State Chairman MACBAN were all in attendance during the burial of the deceased in Rukubi on Wednesday.

”This is the third time we have experienced such happenings. The last time it happened, it was clear that the Air Force was involved in strafing Livestock between the border of Benue & Nasarawa State last year.

But the recent one is unclear whether it was a bomb blast, an alien attack, or an airstrike.” Nasarawa State reporter.

However, MACBAN describes the action as condemnable, and a war crime under the Geneva Convention prohibits the wanton killing of Livestock.

We call on the authorities to investigate this terror, punish the culprits, and ensure that incidents like this will not happen again.

We wonder how animals easily become culprits to deserve such barbaric action by a supposedly disciplined and well-trained outfit of the Federal Government.





MACBAN demands an unreserved apology to the victims’ families and Nigerians in General for this reckless and reprehensible act of barbarism.

ALSO READ:2023: Fifth columnists in APC working with PDP to undermine Buhari’s administration, Tinubu insists

The Federal Government must also investigate this incident as a matter of urgency and put a stop to the involvement of the Airforce in the pursuit and killing of Livestock to appease the Benue State Government.

Lastly, adequate compensation must also be given to the victims’ relatives.